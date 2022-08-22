YF Link (YFL) Price Reaches $9.01

YF Link (YFL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. YF Link has a market cap of $491,201.35 and approximately $54.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for about $9.01 or 0.00042696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YF Link

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

