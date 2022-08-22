Yield Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $116,270.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $170,575.53 and approximately $116,270.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,316.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00129113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00079965 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

