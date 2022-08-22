YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. YOU COIN has a market cap of $1.00 million and $14,323.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

