Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $5.20

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.33. Youdao shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAO. CICC Research raised Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Youdao Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $665.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by ($0.85). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Youdao by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 275,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Youdao by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Youdao by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 119,318 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

