YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target Raised to $4.20 at The Goldman Sachs Group

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.80 to $4.20 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
YPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.