YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target Raised to $4.20 at The Goldman Sachs Group

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.80 to $4.20 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

YPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 53.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 82.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 631,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

