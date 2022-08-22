ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0257 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $238,618.34 and approximately $17.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00303125 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00113807 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00078816 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.