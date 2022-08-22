Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 68,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 639,248 shares.The stock last traded at $25.89 and had previously closed at $26.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.