Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 68,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 639,248 shares.The stock last traded at $25.89 and had previously closed at $26.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,710 shares of company stock worth $953,084. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

