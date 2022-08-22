ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.88. 222,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.34%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

