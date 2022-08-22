ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.00 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ZimVie Stock Performance

ZIMV stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92.

About ZimVie

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ZimVie will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Featured Articles

