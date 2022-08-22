Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.385-$4.395, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. MKM Partners began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.34.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,271,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,369. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $357.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,790. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

