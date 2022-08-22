Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) PT Lowered to CHF 49

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZRSEF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 68 to CHF 61 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 84 to CHF 76 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 140 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

Shares of ZRSEF remained flat at $63.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.26. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $425.00.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

