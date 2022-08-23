13,548 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Dollar General accounts for about 0.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 196,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dollar General by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.08.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,362. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

