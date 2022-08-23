13,830 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 20,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insider Activity

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.