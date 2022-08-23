1,500 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFEB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

