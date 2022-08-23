206,757 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 206,757 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,203,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 40,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Adobe by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,971 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,444,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 681,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $411.31. 26,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $192.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

