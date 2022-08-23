224 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 174,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $7.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.61. 119,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 995,735 shares of company stock valued at $319,709,051. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.