2,265 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 286.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 77,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBAP traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,864. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

