2,430 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.74. 77,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,577. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.89 and its 200 day moving average is $363.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.00.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

