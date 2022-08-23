254 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,123.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.88. 215,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,696,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

