5,559 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $482.51. 9,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,790. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.23 and its 200 day moving average is $452.99.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

