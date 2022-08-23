568 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

WBS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

