5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Down 9.8%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

FEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85.

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,340,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $6,033,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $3,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,586,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $210,000.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

