681 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total transaction of $174,052.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total transaction of $174,052.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,995 shares of company stock valued at $13,039,972. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.43. 19,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.05 and its 200-day moving average is $315.35. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

