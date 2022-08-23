8,466 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,466 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 183.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 898,327 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 146,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,584. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

