8,547 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,898. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 505.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

