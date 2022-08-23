8,617 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.73. 25,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.