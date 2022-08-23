9,720 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,062. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.