AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXYGet Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 160 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a reduce rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.33.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

