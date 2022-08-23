Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 77,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average of $114.40. The company has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

