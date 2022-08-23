ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.52. 54,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,233,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,928 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,968,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,560 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,009,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

