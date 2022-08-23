AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce Sells 100,000 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AdaptHealth Stock Performance
AHCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.
AdaptHealth Company Profile
AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.