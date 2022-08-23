AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce Sells 100,000 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AHCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,627 shares in the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,666,000 after buying an additional 760,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,254,000 after buying an additional 1,887,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,224,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after buying an additional 876,148 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

