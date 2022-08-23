Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $50,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,478,000 after acquiring an additional 48,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $61,955,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adient Stock Up 2.5 %
ADNT traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,952. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.71. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
