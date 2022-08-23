Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading Down 4.9%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €3.00 ($3.07) and last traded at €3.04 ($3.10). Approximately 197,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.19 ($3.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADJ shares. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on Adler Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €11.10 ($11.33) price target on Adler Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Adler Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

