Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,801,576 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 426,436 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.65% of Adobe worth $3,554,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $94,203,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its position in Adobe by 880.1% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 363,241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $165,500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.99. 28,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,282. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

