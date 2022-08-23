Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.75-$13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.34 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $199.05. The company had a trading volume of 939,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,741. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 215.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

