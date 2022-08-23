Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 3.9 %

ADES stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,453. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

