Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Gap Up to $11.15

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $15.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 291,501 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AERI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $745.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

Institutional Trading of Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $95,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

