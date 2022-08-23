Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Gap Up to $11.15

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $15.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 291,501 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AERI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $745.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $95,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.