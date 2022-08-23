Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

In other news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $220,986.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,305.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,275.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $220,986.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,305.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agiliti by 10.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

