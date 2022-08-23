Algorand Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001414 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and $68.80 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00107794 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019836 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00250335 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00031056 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,320,942,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,898,661,703 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

