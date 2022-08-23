Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Alibaba Group worth $621,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.21. 541,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,702,204. The stock has a market cap of $236.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

