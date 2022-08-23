Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Raised by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up 2.3% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Align Technology worth $35,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Align Technology by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Align Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,410. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.58.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

