Alliance Global Partners Increases ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Price Target to $5.50

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 227.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ENGlobal in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.65.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
