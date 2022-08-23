Alliance Global Partners Increases ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Price Target to $5.50

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 227.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ENGlobal in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $78,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.