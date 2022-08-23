Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 442.50 ($5.35). 97,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 403,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.50 ($5.41).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 450 ($5.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 412.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £499.49 million and a PE ratio of 6,321.43.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

In other news, insider Euan Fraser sold 563,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.83), for a total value of £2,253,940 ($2,723,465.44).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions integrations, benchmarking, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, operations and outsourcing, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investment, and insurance.

Further Reading

