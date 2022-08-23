Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Trimmed by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $312,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MO traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. 50,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,571. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

