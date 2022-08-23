Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,571. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

