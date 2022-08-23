Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 493.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 933.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ameren by 46.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,803,000 after acquiring an additional 761,460 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameren by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after acquiring an additional 662,273 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.00. 12,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,230 shares of company stock worth $5,812,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

