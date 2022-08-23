Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Shares of AEE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.80. 10,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

