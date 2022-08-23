American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 15,458 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Lululemon Athletica worth $479,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $317.08. 33,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,119. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.79. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.