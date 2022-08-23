American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404,799 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 90,467 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of NIKE worth $727,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

