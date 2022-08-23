American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111,164 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,467,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of American Express worth $581,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.64. The stock had a trading volume of 82,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.43. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.